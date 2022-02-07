Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Increased by Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

NYSE ICE opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

