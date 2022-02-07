Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPLA opened at $181.24 on Monday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

