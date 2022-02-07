Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Raised by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

MUR stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.