Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

