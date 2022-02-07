Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Increased by Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

PDCE opened at $61.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in PDC Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 60,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

