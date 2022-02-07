Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $19,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

