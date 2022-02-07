Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Raised by Analyst

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of GL stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

