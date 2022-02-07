Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $366.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.12. MarketAxess has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,665,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

