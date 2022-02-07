Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 46,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

