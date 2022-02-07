Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Corteva, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

NYSE CTVA opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

