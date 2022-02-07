Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By William Blair

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

