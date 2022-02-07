Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Saia, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $283.83 on Monday. Saia has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $13,865,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

