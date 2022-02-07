Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

