Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Issued By Cormark

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exco Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.00 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of XTC opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$9.06 and a one year high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

