Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for EZCORP, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EZCORP in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,231,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

