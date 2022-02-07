Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hillenbrand, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.