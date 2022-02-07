Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.25. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

