Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Reduced by Analyst

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

