Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $209.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

