Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Exponent, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $84.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

