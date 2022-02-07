Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reduced by Analyst

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

BUSE stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.