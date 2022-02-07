Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Reduced by Analyst

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

