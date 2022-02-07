Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

