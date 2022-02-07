Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Lifted by Analyst

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.43.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$35.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.93. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.15 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.65 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total transaction of C$62,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at C$204,129.20. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.