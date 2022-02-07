Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMART Global in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMART Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

SMART Global stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SMART Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

