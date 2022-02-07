Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.94 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.