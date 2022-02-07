Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.