Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

