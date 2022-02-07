Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

