Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2023 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Chubb stock opened at $206.59 on Monday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $209.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

