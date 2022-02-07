Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $519.77 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.88. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,502,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

