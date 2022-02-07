Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.