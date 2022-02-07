Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $14.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $14.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,900.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,359.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

