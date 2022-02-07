Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $37.76 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,847,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 106,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.