Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.74 on Monday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.40 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.24.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

