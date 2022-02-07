Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.74 on Monday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.40 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.24.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
