Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.
Shares of COP opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $94.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 32.18%.
In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
