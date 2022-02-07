Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Maximus, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maximus in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

