Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NSSC opened at $20.41 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $749.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

