Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

