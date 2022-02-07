Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Raised by Analyst

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

NYSE:PH opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day moving average is $305.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

