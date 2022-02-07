Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Increased by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

