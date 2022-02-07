Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Decreased by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.19.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $313.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $267.55 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

