Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

