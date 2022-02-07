Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Decreased by Analyst

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Twin Disc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twin Disc’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

TWIN stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.65. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,446,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

