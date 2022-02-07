Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSII stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $721.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

