Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

TSE:WPM opened at C$51.10 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.