Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $13.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $20.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $61.25 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,359.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

