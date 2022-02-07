Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Investment Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.