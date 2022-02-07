Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $19,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

