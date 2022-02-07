Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $487.68 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.